Three earn 4.0 GPA

BICKLETON — Three high school students have earned 4.0 grade point averages for the first quarter of the 2017-2018 school year.
Straight “A” students include Hannah Binfet, Leyla Gonzalez and Scott McBride.
Four students — Luke Binfet, Adriana Gonzalez, Serena Jensen and Maleah Jones, earned 4.0 GPA at the junior high school.
Also on the high school honor roll with a 3.75 or above are Emily Hanson, Kira Harvey and Hayden Andrews. Earning 3.50-3.74 are Ethan Mains, Michael Gannon, Aryanna Guillen, Rosalinda Molina, Hunter Wentz, Cesareo Arriaga and Nathan Hanson. With 3.25-3.49 GPAs are Hector Estrada, Dakota Riggs, Ethan Andrews, Cody Strader, Charlie Andrews and Emily Rees. With a 3.0 GPA or higher are Jazmin Ayala, Sawyer Luther, Jacob Merry and Skylar Lowe.
Also on junior high school honor roll with a 3.50-3.74 GPA are Sarah Merfeld, Haylee Andrews, Anita Camacho, Kylee McBride and Juan Ramirez and with 3.25-3.49 is Alexander Armenta.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment