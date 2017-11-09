Three earn 4.0 GPA

— Three high school students have earned 4.0 grade point averages for the first quarter of the 2017-2018 school year.

Straight “A” students include Hannah Binfet, Leyla Gonzalez and Scott McBride.

Four students — Luke Binfet, Adriana Gonzalez, Serena Jensen and Maleah Jones, earned 4.0 GPA at the junior high school.

Also on the high school honor roll with a 3.75 or above are Emily Hanson, Kira Harvey and Hayden Andrews. Earning 3.50-3.74 are Ethan Mains, Michael Gannon, Aryanna Guillen, Rosalinda Molina, Hunter Wentz, Cesareo Arriaga and Nathan Hanson. With 3.25-3.49 GPAs are Hector Estrada, Dakota Riggs, Ethan Andrews, Cody Strader, Charlie Andrews and Emily Rees. With a 3.0 GPA or higher are Jazmin Ayala, Sawyer Luther, Jacob Merry and Skylar Lowe.

Also on junior high school honor roll with a 3.50-3.74 GPA are Sarah Merfeld, Haylee Andrews, Anita Camacho, Kylee McBride and Juan Ramirez and with 3.25-3.49 is Alexander Armenta.