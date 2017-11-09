Update: Returns from the Nov. 7 General Election

Benton County Sheriff
- Jerry Hatcher 16,013
- Ken Lattin 12,044
Prosser Consolidated School District No. 116 District No. 4
- Scott Coleman 787
- Maricela Sanchez 706
Prosser Hospital District Position No. 1
- Susan L. Reams 1,159
- Don Green 1,007
West Benton Regional Fire Authority | Position No. 5
- Ricard Clizbe 680
- Kevin F. Hanlon 701
Grandview City Council Position No. 3
- Gloria Mendoza 274
- Dina Ibarra 159
Mabton Mayor
- Mario Martinez 38
- Laura Vazquez 68
Mabton City Council Position No. 1
- Diana Castaneda 39
- Oping P. Hutson 26
- Mark Gourneau 19
Mabton City Council Position No. 2
- Rachel Ruelas 37
- Sophia Sotelo 67
Mabton City Council Position No. 3
- Cindy Rendon 56
- Duran Rivera 42
Sunnyside City Council District No. 1
- Theresa Hancock 117
- John Henry 242
Sunnyside City Council District No. 3
- Betty L. Garza 158
- Ron Stremler 250
Sunnyside Port Commissioner
- Jeff Matson 337
- Tyler Schilperoort 648
Zillah Mayor
- Gary V. Clark 120
- Scott Carmack 305
Yakima County Prop. No. 1
- Yes 15,062
- No 10,149
State Advisory Vote No. 16
- Repealed 585,917
- Maintained 445,002
State Advisory Vote No. 17
- Repealed 664,839
- Maintained 365,121
State Advisory Vote No. 18
- Repealed 637,547
- Maintained 399,461
