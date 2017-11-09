Veterans Day closures slated Friday

SUNNYSIDE — Several government agencies and financial institutions will be closed tomorrow in observance of Veterans Day.
Closures include county and city courts, schools, city government offices and banks.
Department of Licensing offices will remain open Friday but close Saturday, as will libraries and The Daily Sun. Garbage service will be on regular schedule.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment