Zillah to unveil new memorial

ZILLAH — The new Zillah Veterans Memorial will be unveiled during an observance at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The new memorial is located adjacent to the city Civic Center, 119 First Ave., and historic Teapot Dome Service Station.
The unveiling is open to the public and the memorial has room for more veterans to be added.
