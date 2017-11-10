Centerpiece class offered

YAKIMA — Design your own Thanksgiving table centerpiece at a design class being offered from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 18, at the Yakima Area Arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive.
There is a small fee for arboretum members and non-members, which all supplies.
To register for the class, call 509-248-7337.
