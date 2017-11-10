City budget hearing set

GRANGER — The City Council will take up the property tax levy for 2018 at its regular meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Also on the agenda is a public hearing on the 2018 preliminary city budget.
Other agenda items include a law enforcement assistance agreement, a maintenance agreement and a request for tires from the Public Works Department.
