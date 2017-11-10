Clarence Lavern Zahn born on May 6,1925, passed away on Nov. 7, 2017. He was 92 years old.

He is survived by his wife, Esther and two sons, Kenn and wife, Jean, from Yakima, and Don and wife, Peggy from Richland; two grandchildren, Christi Duvic and husband, Philip, from The Dalles, Ore., and Mike Zahn and wife, Erin, from Tumwater; and two great- grandchildren, Rachel and William from Tumwater.

He is also survived by two sisters, Mardel Lint and Hazel Rublack of Iowa and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father (John) and mother (Verna) and by five brothers and four sisters.

He met the love of his life Esther in April1946, after serving in World War WII. They were married in Grandview on Nov. 26, 1946. He was a devoted husband and father for over 70 years.

Clarence is a WWII Purple Heart veteran who served in the U.S. Army in Europe from late 1943 to early 1946.

He worked for the City of Grandview as assistant fire chief, police department, and public water works department, eventually becoming director of Public Water Works before he retired in 1983.

Clarence has always been an outdoor person who loved to go fishing, hunting and camping. He has also enjoyed wood working along with lapidary projects. One of his latest projects was fixing bicycles and giving them to children that could not afford one. He was a member of the Odd Fellows and Rebekah’s, Eagles, and Good Sam Club. He was a lifetime member of the Grandview American Legion, VFW and DAV.

He was a wonderful loving husband and father. His knowledge of life will be missed by his family and friends. He was very loved and will be greatly missed.

A service to honor Clarence’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 15, in Grandview, with a family viewing at 12 p.m., followed by public viewing at 1 p.m.

The service will be held at the Smith Funeral Home in Grandview,512 East 4th St.



Those wishing to view his obituary and to add any photos to share at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Graveside interment service will be held on Thursday Nov. 16, 2017, in the Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St., Kent, as he was a WW II veteran.

The service and burial is scheduled to start at 11:30 am sharp. Address:

In lieu of flowers or gifts, we offer the suggestion to make a donation to the Lower Valley Hospice, Heartlinks Hospice Care, http://heartlinkshospice.org/ who provided excellent care for Clarence in his last days. Or to your local Hospice care organization.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.