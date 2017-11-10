Henry Mark “Penner” Livingston, 49, Sunnyside, died Nov.8, 2017, in Sunnyside.

He was born June 4, 1968, in Gallup, N.M.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to sign Mark’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.