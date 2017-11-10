0

Jeffrey A. Dill

DEATH NOTICE

Friday, November 10, 2017

Jeffrey A. Dill, 64, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 5, 2017, in Sunnyside.

He was born Sept. 30, 1953, in Hobbs, N.M.

Memorial service, dates and times are pending.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.

