OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, November 13 – Meatball marinara sub sandwich, coleslaw, roasted red potatoes, banana, coffee, tea or milk.

Tuesday November 14 – Chicken noodle soup, half cheese sandwich, cucumber, tomato, onion salad, applesauce, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, November 15 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, November 16 – Baked cod with lemon butter sauce, sliced cucumbers with ranch, coleslaw, pineapple, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, November 17 – Baked potato with chili and cheese, broccoli, fruit mix, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, November 13 – Breakfast sausage pizza, strawberries, strawberries and bananas, variety milk.

Tuesday, November 14 – French toast, cantaloupe, applesauce, orange juice, bug bites, variety milk.

Wednesday, November 15 – Cinnamon toast crunch bar, fresh banana, apple juice, variety milk.

Thursday, November 16 – Powerball doughnut, apple juice, grapes, variety milk.

Friday, November 17 – Pancake and sausage on a stick, orange juice, applesauce, variety milk.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, November 13 – Breakfast sandwich, cucumber, carrot sticks, tater tots, grapes, variety milk.

Tuesday, November 14 – Sloppy Joe on a bun, pinto beans, oven fries, apricot halves, variety milk.

Wednesday, November 15 – Meatballs, baby carrots, fresh banana, macaroni and cheese, variety milk.

Thursday, November 16 – Chicken enchilada, jicama, carrot sticks, Mandarin oranges, Spanish rice, variety milk.

Friday, November 17 – Pepperoni pizza, tossed side salad with ranch dressing, fresh apple, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, November 13 – Fruit pocket, orange fourths, juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, November 14 – Whole grain powdered doughnut, fresh grapes, juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, November 15 – French toast, sausage patty, orange fourths, juice, variety milk.

Thursday, November 16 – Whole grain pancakes, sugar free syrup, fresh apple slices, fruit cocktail, variety milk.

Friday, November 17 – Sausage pup, sugar free syrup, pears, juice, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, November 13 – Nachos, nacho cheese, corn chips, radishes, jicama sticks, fruit cocktail, variety milk.

Tuesday, November 14 – Macaroni and cheese, green salad, cherry tomato, pears, variety milk.

Wednesday, November 15 – Chili, Fritos, shredded cheddar cheese, cauliflower, cucumber, apricots, variety milk.

Thursday, November 16 – Turkey, gravy, roll, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit cocktail, dessert, variety milk.

Friday, November 17 – Chicken patty on a bun, sun chips, cherry tomato, cucumbers, peaches, variety milk.

MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, November 13 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.

Tuesday November 14 – Pancake sausage stick, juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, November 15 – Soft pretzel, juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday, November 16 – Muffin, string cheese, juice, fruit, milk.

Friday, November 17 – Mini French toast, juice, fruit, milk.

MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, November 13 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, Romaine lettuce, fries, oranges, milk.

Tuesday, November 14 – Soft taco, lettuce, cheese, refried beans, carrots, pears, milk.

Wednesday, November 15 – Beef dippers, brown rice, broccoli, cauliflower, Mandarin oranges, milk.

Thursday, November 16 – Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, salad with ranch, peaches, whole grain roll, milk.

Friday, November 17 – Cheese calzone, corn, cucumbers with ranch, pineapple, milk.

PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, November 13 – Grilled cheese sandwich, carroteenies, red peppers, cherry tomatoes, low fat ranch dressing, applesauce, variety milk.

Tuesday, November 14 – Sloppy Joe on a whole wheat bun, Romaine salad, carroteenies, beets, low fat ranch dressing, banana, variety milk.

Wednesday, November 15 – Pizza rippers, broccoli, cauliflower, chick peas, low fat ranch dressing, apples, variety milk.

Thursday, November 16 – Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, celery, cookie packet, peaches, variety milk.

Friday, November 17 – Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, oven baked fries, carroteenies, chick peas, side kick, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, November 13 – Breakfast sandwich or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, November 14 – Mini bagels with cream cheese or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, November 15 – Strawberry mini pancakes or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Thursday, November 16 – Strawberry uncrustable or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Friday, November 17 – Animal cracker, yogurt parfait or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, November 13 – Popcorn chicken, frozen juice bar, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Tuesday, November 14 – Chicken gordita, refried beans, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Wednesday, November 15 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, lettuce, tomato, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Thursday, November 16 – Pepperoni pizza, oatmeal, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Friday, November 17 – Pollock sticks with Baja spice, macaroni and cheese, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

ZILLAH SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, November 13 – Cinnamon cereal, whole grain crackers, fruit juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, November 14 – French toast sticks, fresh fruit, variety milk.

Wednesday, November 15 – Yogurt, crackers, fruit cup, variety milk.

Thursday, November 16 – Sausage pup, fresh fruit, variety milk.

Friday, November 17 – Fruity cheerios cereal, raisins, whole grain toast, variety milk.

ZILLAH SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, November 13 – Italian dunkers with sauce, carrots, Romaine with dip, orange, variety milk.

Tuesday, November 14 – Beef taco snack, cookie, fresh bean salsa, snap peas, fresh pear, variety milk.

Wednesday, November 15 – Whole grain corn dog, broccoli with dip, corn on the cop, banana, variety milk.

Thursday, November 16 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, celery with dip, baby baker potatoes, grapes, variety milk.

Friday, November 17 – Sub sandwich, chips, carrots, cucumbers with dip, whole apple, variety milk.