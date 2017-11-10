Property tax on agenda

GRANDVIEW — Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting will take up property tax rates among other agenda items.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at City Hall 207 W. Second St. There will be a workshop prior to the meeting.
Other action items include authorizing the mayor to sign corrections-detention agreements with Yakima County and the City of Sunnyside.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment