Eileen Joan Oord, 67, of Sunnyside, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday Nov. 7, 2017, after a courageous battle with medical issues.

She was born Aug. 8, 1950, in Sunnyside to William A. and Anna Oord. She was a lifelong resident of Sunnyside and a member of the Zillah Faith Community Church. A career of 35 years in banking made her special to the Sunnyside and Tri-Cities communities.

Eileen is survived by her parents; William A. and Anna Oord, sister; Wanda (Larry) Dickinson, uncles; Jasper (Mildred) Oord, Garrett (Karen) Oord, and Stan Droge, many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her sister; Althea Henckel and great grand-nephew Cole Melcher.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday (today) at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017, at the Zillah Faith Community Church in Zillah. Graveside services will be held at the Zillah City Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.