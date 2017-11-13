Jose M. Gallegos, 71, Sunnyside, died Nov. 9, 2017, in Yakima.

He was born Oct. 14, 1946, in Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today (Monday) with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Outlook Cemetery, Outlook.

Those wishing to sign Jose’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.