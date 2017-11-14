Central Wildcats seeded No. 1

ELLENSBURG — After Central Washington’s 42-28 win over Humboldt State on Saturday, the Wildcats will enter the NCAA Division II playoffs with the No. 1 seed.
The undefeated Wildcats (11-0) will get a first-round bye in Region 4 football playoffs. At noon Nov. 25, they will face the winner of the No. 5 Texas A&M-Commerce game.
