Jose (Joe) Montelongo Gallegos, 71, went to be with the lord on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, at Cottage in the Meadows.

He was born to Jose and Leonor (Montelongo) Gallegos. Joe enjoyed listening to music and he loved spending time in the mountains. He cherished the moments he spent surrounded by his family and friends. He worked for many years as a farm laborer.

Joe is survived by his children Brenda (Reberino), Jose Jr, Paula, Evonne, Christopher, and Johnny. His siblings, Mario(Louise), David(Maria), Dora, Angel, Maria Elena (Juan), Margie (Larry), Alfredo, Amparo (Dale), Johnny, Alicia, and Daniel and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Leonor, a brother Geronimo, and an uncle, Narciso.

Visitation and viewing was held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial following at Outlook Cemetery, Outlook.

