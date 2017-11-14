Ramiro Almaguer, 71, of Sunnyside died Nov. 12, 2017, in Sunnyside.

He was born Sept. 14, 1976, in Pharr, Texas.



Viewing and visitation will be from 4- 8 p.m., Friday Nov. 17, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday Nov. 18, 2017, at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside, followed by graveside services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

A reception will be held at Saint Joseph’s gymnasium following graveside services.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.