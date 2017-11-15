Special board meeting set

PROSSER — The School Board has called for a special meeting at 6:30 a.m. today at the Prosser High School Library, 1203 Prosser Ave.
The purpose of the meeting is to hold a construction design consultation with the architect an construction manager of the new Prosser High School.
