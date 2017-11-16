Business license reminders early, but due date the same

— There was a light discussion at Monday evening’s City Council meeting over business license renewal reminders.

Apparently City Hall has received phone calls with questions or complaints about renewal reminders coming early. Business owners normally receive them in December.

The answer from City Finance Director Elizabeth Alba is that the process for obtaining a license or renewing one has changed.

Sunnyside has become part of the state’s master business licensing service. The state has an earlier reminder schedule, but the due date remains the same, Dec. 31.

“The legislature mandated (years ago) all cities to be on the program by 2020,” Alba said.

Alba added that she asked for Sunnyside to be in the program in 2014. It took until this year to get in.

Alba pointed to advantages of being in the program.. She said businesses will buy or renew licenses online. They will no longer go to City Hall.

Another advantage will be that eventually all licensing a business needs, city, county state will be consolidated. The business will pay one time at one stop.

During the discussion, council member Dean Broersma said he tried the website and couldn’t make it work. Alba said he had gone to the wrong portal.

The licensing site is http://business.wa.gov/bls.