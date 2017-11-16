0

Moratorium set for pot

Thursday, November 16, 2017

PROSSER — Benton County commissioners have approved an emergency moratorium on new marijuana growing and processing businesses.

The moratorium passed 2-0, with one abstention, Tuesday.

