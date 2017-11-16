Sex offender moves to Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE — A convicted sex offender has moved into the city.
According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Ismael Andaverde is now living in the 1200 block of South 11th Street.
Andaverde was convicted of first-degree rape Sept. 23, 1993, the Sheriff’s Office said, adding he is not being sought for any recent crimes. As a convicted sex offender, Andaverde is required to register with the Sheriff’s Office, which then notifies the community of his location.
