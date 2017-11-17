Brad Hendrickson nominated as secretary of the Senate

— Brad Hendrickson was unanimously nominated by Democrats to serve as the next secretary of the Senate.

Before taking the post, his nomination must still be approved by a majority of the Senate.

“I’m excited to return to my old home in the Senate and look forward to serving the institution I’ve dedicated my entire adult life to,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson, 57, first came to the Senate as an intern during his junior year of college in 1982. He returned the following year as a legislative liaison for Western Washington University.

In 1985, Hendrickson served as a legislative aide in the House. Since then he’s had a variety of positions in areas such as systems and research analysis, as deputy staff director for the Senate Democratic Caucus and director of accounting and human services. He also served a total of 16 years as deputy secretary of the Senate beginning in 1993.

Most recently, Hendrickson served as director of policy and legislative relations for the State Treasurer's Office.

“We are so fortunate to have someone with Brad’s extensive legislative knowledge and experience fill this most important role,” Senate Majority Leader Sharon Nelson said. “Brad’s intimate understanding of the history, tradition and rules of the Senate make him a perfect fit. We are lucky to have him.”

Sarah Bannister was nominated as Hendrickson’s backup.

She began her legislative career in the House before joining the Senate Democratic Caucus in 2000.

Bannister has served on the secretary’s administrative staff since 2010.