Commissioners put pot on hold

— Benton County commissioners stood a little tougher against the marijuana culture at their regular meeting Tuesday, and the folks seem to agree.

Commissioners Jim Beaver and Shon Small voted to place a 6-month moratorium on the production and processing of marijuana in unincorporated Benton County. Commissioner Jerome Delvin was absent.

Benton County Planning Manager Jerrod MacPherson said the commissioners went with a 6-month moratorium because that is the longest period state law will allow.

Tuesday’s decision has no impact on retail outlets for marijuana. In September, MacPherson noted, the commissioners passed regulations prohibiting more marijuana shops or sales.

There are three such shops in the county. Two, named Altitude and The Bake Shop, are in Prosser or the area. The other, Green2Go, is in Finley.

MacPherson said commissioners received numerous messages, mostly email, before and after Tuesday’s vote.

“The majority is positive,” he said.

Although voters statewide approved recreational marijuana in and election, the resulting rules allowed for local jurisdictions to control.

In the general election this month, Yakima County voted against lifting a ban.