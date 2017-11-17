DeRuyters win cow reproduction award

— View Point Dairy, owned and operated by Bill and Lisa DeRuyter, has received a Bronze Reproduction Award from the Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council.

View Point was recognized in the Holstein category. The dairy has 2,000 Holstein cows milked in a double 25 herringbone parlor on 450 acres of land.

The DeRuyters passed the plaudits on to herd manager Miguel (name not given).

“It means a lot,” Miguel said. “We’ve worked very hard on this dairy to get to where we are. It’s a big accomplishment and, my life’s work (was) to get to where we are today and to see these numbers.”

According to Miguel, there is a key that the DeRuyter family finds very important about their reproduction management: keeping things simple.

“We understand that there are many factors that can have a major impact on our cows’ reproduction. This is why we just let cows be cows and don’t mess with them unless we need to,” Miguel said.

Miguel noted staff pregnancy checks the cows every two weeks and use Lutalyse based on the pregnancy results. They have a voluntary waiting period of 50 days in milk for the cows and 55 days for heifers.

Every cow that does 100 days in milk without a heat receives a CIDR assist.

Miguel also said they work on preventive techniques, which include testing uterine pH for the close-up pens every week.

The award is a benchmark for Miguel and the DeRuyters

“Looking ahead on our business, we are thinking about implementing genomic testing in the future to have more control for selection of their ideal herd,” Miguel said.

Still, View Point Dairy strives to keeping improving what it’s already doing, using the best genetics and, of course, letting the cows simply be cows.