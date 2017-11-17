DREAMer program set for Saturday

— The Yakima Valley League of United Latin American Citizens Council No. 47015 will host a community Together for DREAMers forum at 10 a.m. tomorrow on the future of children brought illegally into the country.

The forum will take place at 10 a.m. on the Heritage University Campus.

The program will include an update on the status of rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — or DACA — program, as well as speakers and informational booths for so-called DREAMers (an acronym for development, relief, and education for alien minors.)

The DREAM Act failed to pass congress and former president, Barack Obama, implemented the DACA program in violation of federal immigration laws.

President Trump has put lawmakers on notice that if Congress doesn't address the issue of illegal alien children in the U.S., the DACA program will be shuttered in March.

Federal officials estimate 800,000 children protected by Obama could become eligible for deportation to their country of origin.