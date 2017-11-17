Man faces theft charge

— A 27-year-old arrested here Oct. 26 made his first appearance yesterday in Yakima County Superior Court.

Alberto Verduzco Reyna was charged with forgery, second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree theft.

The incident occurred on Oct. 22 in Toppenish. Jose Regis contacted police and said he been robbed of a $1,000 paycheck, saying is nephew had taken it.

Officer J. Rosenow stated in charging narrative that he tracked Reyna by viewing surveillance video at the place he allegedly cashed the check.

Rosenow went to Sunnyside to retrieve Reyna. He Reyna told him he signed and cashed the check.