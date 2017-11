OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, November 20 – Unstuffed green peppers, corn, apple, coffee, tea or milk.

Tuesday November 21 – Tuna noodle casserole, peas, mushrooms, apricot, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, November 22 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, November 23 – ALL SITES CLOSED. THANKSGIVING.

Friday, November 24 – ALL SITES CLOSED.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, November 20 – Waffles with syrup, orange juice, applesauce, variety milk.

Tuesday, November 21 – Orange juice, peach slices, banana chocolate chunk bar, variety milk.

Wednesday, November 22 – Breakfast sausage pizza, apple juice, strawberries, variety milk.

Thursday, November 23 – THANKSGIVING BREAK. NO SCHOOL.

Friday, November 24 – THANKSGIVING BREAK. NO SCHOOL.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, November 20 – Street tacos, pico de gallo, pinto beans, cucumber slices, sliced pears, Spanish rice, variety milk.

Tuesday, November 21 –Cheese pizza, broccoli salad, tater tots, strawberries and bananas, variety milk.

Wednesday, November 22 – Chili, baby carrots, fruit cocktail, cinnamon roll, variety milk.

Thursday, November 23 – THANKSGIVING BREAK. NO SCHOOL.

Friday, November 24 – THANKSGIVING BREAK. NO SCHOOL.

GRANGER SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, November 20 – Cinnamon roll, fresh apple slices, juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, November 21 – Honey wheat bar, craisins, juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, November 22 – NO SCHOOL.

Thursday, November 23 – THANKSGIVING DAY.

Friday, November 24 – NO SCHOOL.

GRANGER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, November 20 – Sunbutter and jelly, ranch flavored Doritos, broccoli, celery, fruit cup, variety milk.

Tuesday, November 21 – Hamburger, fries, lettuce, tomato, fruit cocktail, variety milk.

Wednesday, November 22 – NO SCHOOL.

Thursday, November 23 – THANKSGIVING DAY.

Friday, November 24 – NO SCHOOL.

MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, November 20 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.

Tuesday November 21 – Mini cinnamon roll, juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, November 22 – THANKSGIVING BREAK. NO SCHOOL.

Thursday, November 23 –THANKSGIVING BREAK. NO SCHOOL.

Friday, November 24 – THANKSGIVING BREAK. NO SCHOOL.

MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, November 20 – Chicken nuggets, Jo Jo’s, broccoli, pears, fish graham, milk.

Tuesday, November 21 – Burrito, green beans, carrots, peaches, cookie, milk.

Wednesday, November 22 – THANKSGIVING BREAK. NO SCHOOL.

Thursday, November 23 – THANKSGIVING BREAK. NO SCHOOL.

Friday, November 24 – THANKSGIVING BREAK. NO SCHOOL.

PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, November 20 – Corn dog, baked beans, carroteenies, celery, sweet red peppers, slide kicks, variety milk.

Tuesday, November 21 – Mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, broccoli, beets, whole wheat dinner roll, frozen strawberry cup, cookie variety milk.

Wednesday, November 22 – Popcorn chicken, oven baked fries, cherry tomatoes, carroteenies, cookie packet, applesauce, variety milk.

Thursday, November 23 – NO SCHOOL. THANKSGIVING.

Friday, November 24 – NO SCHOOL. THANKSGIVING.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, November 20 –French toast or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, November 21 – Sausage patty, pancakes or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, November 22 – NO SCHOOL. HAPPY THANKSGIVING.

Thursday, November 23 – NO SCHOOL. HAPPY THANKSGIVING.

Friday, November 24 – NO SCHOOL. HAPPY THANKSGIVING.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, November 20 – Corn dog, tater tots, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Tuesday, November 21 – Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, whole grain dinner roll, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Wednesday, November 22 – NO SCHOOL. HAPPY THANKSGIVING.

Thursday, November 23 –NO SCHOOL. HAPPY THANKSGIVING.

Friday, November 24 – NO SCHOOL. HAPPY THANKSGIVING.

ZILLAH SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, November 20 – Lucky charms cereal, fruit, juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, November 21 – Breakfast bagel, fruit, juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, November 22 – NO SCHOOL.

Thursday, November 23 – HAPPY THANKSGIVING. NO SCHOOL.

Friday, November 24 – NO SCHOOL.

ZILLAH SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, November 20 – Chicken nuggets, crackers, carrots, cauliflower with dip, fresh orange, variety milk.

Tuesday, November 21 – Bean and cheese burrito, snap peas, broccoli, pear, pudding, variety

milk.

Wednesday, November 22 – NO SCHOOL.

Thursday, November 23 – HAPPY THANKSGIVING. NO SCHOOL.

Friday, November 24 – NO SCHOOL.