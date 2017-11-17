Shooting suspects in court

— Three of the four men arrested in Toppenish after a drive-by shooting Monday night, made their first appearance in Yakima County Superior on Court Wednesday.

Israel Nicholas Castaneda, 29; Jose Nasario Salinas, 22; and Jesus Chavez Sanchez, 23 were charged with crimes related to the incident.

Castaneda was charged with drive-by shooting, two counts of first-degree assault, eluding and alien in possession of a firearm.

Salinas was charged similarly, but the firearm charge was worded: unlawful possession.

Sanchez was charged similarly, but his firearm charge was second-degree unlawful possession.

The shooting between two pairs of men erupted at about 11 p.m. at Western Gas in the area of Rentschler and Guyette Lanes.

It was an unusual incident in that the four suspects were nabbed not long after the shooting. Some of these cases are never solved, police have said.

Toppenish officer C. Briggs was on the scene as the incident unfolded and the alarms went out. He heard seven or eight shots, he said in the charging narrative he wrote, and responded, records show.

Arriving at Western Gas, Briggs said, he saw a white Honda pulling out with the signs of a shootings. Briggs chased until the Honda crashed into a field when the driver failed to make turn from South Division onto LaRue Road. Police units converged and made the arrests of Castaneda and Antonio Cisneros, records show.

While Briggs and Officer Ceja arranged for a tow and transported the suspects, Officer Araguz called to say surveillance video confirmed the Honda was involved, records show.

Briggs said he then heard other Toppenish units were able to locate the second vehicle involved and arrest two more men, records show.

In a narrative written by Araguz, Zillah Police Officer Montgomery, responding to the call to Western Gas, saw the suspect Salinas standing in the parking lot and made that arrest.

A surveillance video showed Salinas and another man sitting in a red Dodge pickup. The video also shows the confrontation, from shouts to bullets,

records show.

In his narrative, Sgt. O. Zapien said as officers viewed the video, or shortly after, the red Dodge truck returned to the scene, and officers made the fourth arrest, that of Chavez.

In his narrative, Araguz said the video showed two men handling firearms in the red Dodge truck.

A short time later the white Honda appeared and parked next to the truck, Araguz said. Words are exchanged, then bullets, he said.

Words were exchanged before the two men from the cars returned.