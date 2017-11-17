Traveling men

Photo by Ted Escobar
Walter Lopez and William Monastorio, employees of Sterling ATM of Salt Lake City, Utah install the tower for a new drive-up ATM at Banner Bank at 1010 Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside yesterday. Today they will do the same in Seattle. They have traveled the entire United States installing the towers.
