Troopers plan traffic emphasis through Nov. 26

— Washington State Patrol troopers will be out in force for the next week conducting a special multi-district traffic emphasis.

Extra patrol units will be on the roads in Spokane, Whitman, Adams, Grant and Kittitas counties, officials said. They will be targeting motorists who are speeding, driving too fast for conditions and using cellphones behind the wheel.

Motorists will see most of the increased patrols on state Highways 26 and 195, and on Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass, officials said.

The emphasis corresponds with the annual Apple Cup football game between the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars.

Motorists traversing the pass are encouraged to have a small emergency kit, food, water, blankets, chains and flares, as well as all-season tires.

“Taking these preventative measures will pay off when traveling during times when weather conditions can change rapidly,” Patrol District 4 Commander Capt. Jeff Otis said.

Troopers will be updating road conditions on Twitter using the hashtags #BeSafeCougs and #AppleCup.

The emphasis will continue through Nov. 26.