What’s in the bag?

Photo by Roger Harnack
Former Grandview residents Marv and Nancy Kragg, now of Prosser, check out goodies in a bag during the annual Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo Foundation banquet last night in Reale Hall, 600 Stover Road. Live and silent auction and dinner tickets raised thousands of dollars for the annual event that takes place each August. Look for more coverage of the event in Monday’s edition of The Daily Sun.
