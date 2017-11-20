Barbara Ellen (Roberts) Feaster was born Sept. 23, 1942, in Sunnyside, to Joseph Allan Roberts and Agnes Ellen (Coyle) Roberts.

She passed on Nov. 12, 2017. Barbara was raised on the family wheat ranch in Bickleton, and graduated from high school there. She received a stenographer degree from Kinman Business School in Spokane, and went to work for Boeing in Seattle.

A transfer to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida was the highlight of her working career. After returning to the Northwest in 1978, she began working at Battelle in Richland. She worked there 17 years in various word processing teams and customer support for the word processing software on computers.

She married Ron Feaster in 1986. She left Battelle in 1995, when Ron retired from Siemens Power Corporation. Her hobbies and activities included card-making, beading, volunteering for numerous organizations including U.S. Troop Care; water-skiing, river-rafting, high-average bowling and golf.

Barbara will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Her family includes her husband, Ron, his son, Scott (Jean), their sons Tyson (Jean), Jake (Lauralee), Jared (Jessica) and their families. Son Jim (Donna), their daughter Ashley and her children. Granddaughter Katelyn (Miguel) Berry and their children. Barbara’s mother and father, Agnes and Joe Roberts, her brother Larry (Marilyn) Roberts, nephew Jerry (Regina) Roberts, their children, Justin (Molly) and Troy, all Bickleton. Nephew Scott (Joy) Roberts of Tigard, Ore., and their sons Sterling and Brandon.

Barbara was preceded in death by stepdaughter Kathy Alley Feaster.

We all have fond fun memories of “Grandma Barb” or “Aunt Barb” enjoying the holidays with good food and the coolest toys. She had a penchant for buying “toys” that she wanted to play with. She loved to sit on the floor and, as the kids opened them, help assemble and play with them. We also have wonderful memories of receiving beautiful handmade jewelry, cards and various specialty crafts she and her “partner-in-craft crime” made. Barbara also enjoyed her Bingo babes and her many trips to the bingo parlors.

At Barbara’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial. Cremation and burial will be at Bickleton IOOF Cemetery by immediate family only.