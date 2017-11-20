Wrestlers on mats Dec. 16

YAKIMA — Eisenhower High School, 611 South 44th Ave., hosts the 2017 Cadet Classic Wrestling Tournament on Dec. 16.
Participating teams include Grandview, Sunnyside, and others.
Matches begin at 9 a.m.
YAKIMA — Eisenhower High School, 611 South 44th Ave., hosts the 2017 Cadet Classic Wrestling Tournament on Dec. 16.
Participating teams include Grandview, Sunnyside, and others.
Matches begin at 9 a.m.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment