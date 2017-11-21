Astria names new administrator

— Astria Heart Institute has hired Corinne Murphy-Hines as its new administrator.

The institute is operated as part of the Sunnyside-based Astria health care system.

“Murphy-Hines has proven herself to be an exceptional leader,” Astria Regional Medical Center CEO Rich Robinson said, noting she brings more than 30 years administrative experience specific to cardiovascular services to the job.

Hines has previously worked at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago and Yakima Regional Medical Center.