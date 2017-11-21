Astria names new administrator

YAKIMA — Astria Heart Institute has hired Corinne Murphy-Hines as its new administrator.
The institute is operated as part of the Sunnyside-based Astria health care system.
“Murphy-Hines has proven herself to be an exceptional leader,” Astria Regional Medical Center CEO Rich Robinson said, noting she brings more than 30 years administrative experience specific to cardiovascular services to the job.
Hines has previously worked at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago and Yakima Regional Medical Center.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment