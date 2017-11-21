Free movie Saturday

Again this year, Yakima Valley Grand Cinemas and the Daily Sun are partnering to provide a free movie at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
The movie, “Sing” opens at 10 a.m. and runs one hour and 48 minutes, giving parents a little child-free time for holiday shopping.
Admission is free with a can of food per person. The food will be donated to local food banks.
