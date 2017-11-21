Ribbon-cutting today for campus

— Yakima Valley College recently completed major changes to the Grandview Campus, and now it’s time to celebrate.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. today at the new campus entrance, off Wine Country Road. Refreshments will be served.

The project provides a new entrance to campus off of Wine Country Road with new landmark signage and an additional 153 parking spaces. The $1.75M project represents a unique partnership of public and private resources.

YVC sends out a special thank you to the City of Grandview, Gary Christenson, and the Drollinger family, for their support and vision in making the new campus entrance a reality.