Government, banks to close for Thanksgiving

— Up and down the lower valley with a few exceptions, most businesses and government offices will be closed.

Thursday’s regular city and county garbage service will be suspended, resuming Friday.

A few convenience and grocery stores will be open.

Early Friday morning, many stores will be open for Black Friday sales.

Saturday is Small Business Day, so save a little holiday cash for the local stores.

Closed for Thanksgiving Day will be all county offices, county and city courts and schools.

School will resume on Monday Nov. 27.

All city business, parks and recreation, and police and fire business offices will be closed Thursday. Emergency services will be available.

There will be no U.S. Postal Service delivery Thursday. Regular delivery resumes Friday.

Banks and other financial institutions will be closed Thursday, as will the Department of Licensing.

Yakima Valley libraries will be closed

The Daily Sun will be closed Thursday.