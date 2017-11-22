Holiday isn’t about shopping or phones

DAILY SUN NEWS EDITORIAL

Everywhere you go today, you’ll notice people flipping through the newspaper and scanning the Internet for Christmas deals. Although merchandise isn’t yet available for Black Friday, the Christmas shopping season is well under way.

But wait... Americans still have another day to go until Thanksgiving.

Unfortunately, the meaning of the holiday seems to have gotten lost on Americans, young and old alike.

Rather than enjoying family and friends, many adults will be scouring the media at hand, looking for a deal on a TV, a phone, a computer and other items. Some are already planning shopping sprees when their favorite big box store opens its doors Thanksgiving evening.

Likewise, many younger Americans addicted to cellphones and the Internet won’t likely notice the comradery some are sharing around them. Instead, they’ll be making fake friends and “living” fake lives on social media.

Didn’t anyone ever tell them the story of Thanksgiving and why we celebrate this time of year? Didn’t anyone ever tell them Thanksgiving is not supposed to be a time of self-indulgence but a time of reflection on how we got where we are and what it truly means to be American?

Now, there’s nothing wrong with a little Christmas shopping and electronic time this weekend, as long as it comes after remembering why we should be thankful.

Imagine living in a home without running water. Many people around the world do.

Imagine being in a society where you can be beaten or jailed for your clothing, your appearance and your lifestyle. Again, many people do.

Imagine not being able to afford a car, a house, or even groceries. Many people go without.

We hope you take time to reflect on how lucky you are to live in the United States and have the freedoms you do. We hope you take time to be thankful for friends and family. We hope you put down the store advertising for a few minutes and turn off the kids’ cellphones and just recount your blessings.

And, of course, We hope you have a Happy Thanksgiving.