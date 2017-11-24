Five arrested in Sunnyside

— Police here made five arrests Monday through Wednesday, including one for reckless burning.

Guadalupe Rodriguez Conzalez, 60, of 603 E. Southill Road, Sunnyside, was arrested Monday for reckless burning.

Other arrests include:

● Omar Madera, 20, of 131 Parkland Drive Sunnyside, arrested at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday on a hold for court.

● Jaime Solis, 42, of Sunnyside, arrested at 10 a.m. Tuesday for violation of domestic violence protection order.

● Samantha Guevara, 39, of 316 Third Ave., Mabton, arrested at 7:30 p.m. for third-degree driving while license suspended/revoked.

● Alvaro Cerrillo Mendez Jr., of 300 Wilson Highway, Grandview, arrested just after midnight Wednesday on a Grandview court hold.