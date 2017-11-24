School Board to meet

MABTON — The School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the administration office Monday.
The agenda includes approval of issuing bid documents for a heating and air conditioning project and the purchase of a 2017 transit 10-passenger wagon.
