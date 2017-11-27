Board meets tomorrow

PROSSER — The School Board will hear a presentation about improvement and plans at the districts elementary schools at the start of its regular meeting at 6 p.m. tomorrow Keene-River Elementary, 832 Park Ave.
Board members will discuss having a special levy meeting on Dec. 5.
