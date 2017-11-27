Granger hosts White Swan

GRANGER — The Spartans basketball teams host White Swan tomorrow.
The girls varsity game is at 6 p.m. and the boys varsity tip-off is 7:30 p.m.
Both games are in the High School’s new gymnasium, 315 Mentzer Ave.
