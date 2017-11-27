Huskies win Apple Cup

— The Washington State Cougars are licking their wounds as they bid their hopes of winning the PAC-12 North championships goodbye.

The University of Washington won Saturday’s Apple Cup, 41-14, on Saturday.

Instead of the Cougars taking part in the PAC-12 Championship game this Friday, it will be Stanford taking on University of Southern California.

In the Apple Cup, the Huskies led the game, 24-0, at halftime.

Myles Gaskin had 25 carries for 192 yards and 4 touchdowns, while quarterback Jake Browning passed for just 68 yards and carried the ball for a touchdown.

Luke Falk, Cougars quarterback, had 369 passing yards, but was intercepted 3 times and had a fumble.