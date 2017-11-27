Pastor Waldo “Wally” H. Smith, 95, of Grandview, died Nov. 18, 2017, in Grandview.

He was born April 25, 1922, in North Platte, Neb.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, at the Benton City Assembly of God Church, 41901 N. River Rd. Benton City.

Those wishing to sign Wally’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.