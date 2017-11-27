Pearl Harbor Day noted

SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside American Legion Post No. 73, will mark the 76th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day with a short program at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Jerry Taylor Veterans Plaza, Ninth and East Edison.
