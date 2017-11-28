Fill the ‘Ram’ going well

— The bed of one “Ram” pick-up truck is nearly full as part of a Toys for Tots campaign now underway at the Mid Valley Chrysler dealership on Stover Road.

“People have until Dec. 15, to bring a new unwrapped toy to help with the campaign,” marketing coordinator and internet sales manager Heather Winters said.

“We’re inviting people to drop off toys of at least $10 value, kick a few tires and earn up to $500 discounts on purchase of new or preowned cars,” Winters said.

The toys will be donated to Salvation Army and will stay locally to help to brighten children’s Christmas holiday, she said.