Greyhounds open season

— The Grandview boys and girls basketball teams open 2A play Saturday at home.

The Greyhounds boys and girls will host the Ephrata Tigers.

Girls varsity takes the court at 5:45 p.m.

Boys play at 7:15 p.m.

In 1A action Zillah and Kiona-Benton boys and girls play at the same time, facing off in Zillah.