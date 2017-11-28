Greyhounds open season

GRANDVIEW — The Grandview boys and girls basketball teams open 2A play Saturday at home.
The Greyhounds boys and girls will host the Ephrata Tigers.
Girls varsity takes the court at 5:45 p.m.
Boys play at 7:15 p.m.
In 1A action Zillah and Kiona-Benton boys and girls play at the same time, facing off in Zillah.
