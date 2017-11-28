Harley Russell Riel Jr., 77, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 24, 2017, in Yakima.

He was born Feb. 4, 1940, in Aberdeen, S.D.

Services will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to sign Harley’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.