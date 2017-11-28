Luminaria this weekend 

— The Yakima Arboretum’s Luminaria will take place this weekend from 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is free, but donations are suggested.

Luminaria features a walk through the Arboretum’s wintry landscape guided by the light of 1000 candles.

Listen to the music of the Arboretum’s Carillon Bells as you stroll through the twinkling lights of the Japanese Garden