Mary Leota Danson, 81, Grandview, died Nov. 22, 2017, in Grandview.

She was born. May 22, 1936, in Emmetsburg, Iowa.

Viewing and visitation will be held 3-6 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 29, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral services will be held at the Church of the Nazarene in Grandview at 12:30 p.m. Thursday Nov. 30, 2017, followed by graveside services at the Grandview Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Church of the Nazarene following graveside services.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.