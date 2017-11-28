GRANDVIEW — Seniors needing help with foot care can take advantage of the monthly foot clinic offered at the Senior Citizen Center at the community center, 812 Wallace Way.
The clinic takes place at 9 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
Call the center to make an appointment at 509-882- 9219.
